Robinson accounted for 25 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes off the bench Tuesday's 120-107 loss at the Lakers.

Robinson has shown the ability to score on any given night while he had a bigger role with the Warriors and even though he's playing fewer minutes with the Sixers, this could give him an additional run off the bench for the foreseeable future. That said, this was the first time he topped the 10-point plateau since being traded before the deadline in February.