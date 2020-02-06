76ers' Glenn Robinson: Traded to Philly
Robinson and Alec Burks were traded from the Warriors to the 76ers in exchange for three second-round picks Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Both players were pulled from Wednesday's lineup in anticipation of a trade, and they'll make their way to Philadelphia ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. Robinson was in the midst of a career year with injury-riddled Golden State, averaging 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.9 steals in 31.6 minutes. The 26-year-old will have a vastly different role with 76ers and figures to come off the bench and see fewer minutes. Robinson may not be available for Thursday's matchup with the Bucks given the timing of the deal.
