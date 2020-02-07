76ers' Glenn Robinson: Unavailable Friday
Robinson (not injury related) won't be available for Friday's game against the Grizzliers, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Robinson and Alec Burks were acquired from the Warriors late Wednesday, but both players will sit out the Thursday and Friday's back-to-back set. Robinson averaged 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 31.6 minutes for Golden State, but he'll see a lighter workload off the bench once he debuts in Philadelphia, which could occur Sunday versus Chicago.
