Robinson will return to a reserve role for Tuesday's tilt versus the Lakers, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Robinson will be replaced by Mike Scott in the starting lineup, as the 76ers will try to increase their size against the Lakers' big frontcourt. He has averaged 5.3 points and 2.0 rebounds across 15.3 minutes in nine games since being trade to Philadelphia.

