Robinson (hip) will not scrimmage Tuesday against the Mavericks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Robinson suffered a left hip pointer in the Sixers' previous scrimmage. He was able to do a light practice Monday, but the team will opt to hold him out for the final scrimmage. For now, he should be tentatively be considered questionable for Saturday's opener against the Pacers.
More News
-
76ers' Glenn Robinson: Suffers hip pointer in exhibition•
-
76ers' Glenn Robinson: Moves past back issue•
-
76ers' Glenn Robinson: Nearly perfect from field•
-
76ers' Glenn Robinson: Thrives coming off bench•
-
76ers' Glenn Robinson: Will come off bench•
-
76ers' Glenn Robinson: Rejoins starting lineup•