76ers' Greg Monroe: Cleared to play

Monroe (ankle) will play during Thursday's Game 3 against the Raptors, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

A left ankle sprain put Monroe's status into question, but the big man will ultimately be able to suit up. Across 16 total minutes in this series, he's racked up 13 points, six rebounds, two blocks and one assist.

