76ers' Greg Monroe: Expects to play in Game 3
Monroe (ankle) practiced Wednesday and said afterward that he "expects" to participate in Thursday's Game 3 against the Raptors, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
A sprained ankle cut Monroe's night short during Game 2, but it doesn't appear it's serious enough to keep him out of Philly's first home game of the series. An official update on his status may be made following Thursday's morning shootaround.
