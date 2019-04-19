76ers' Greg Monroe: Grabs 13 boards in Game 3 victory

Monroe managed nine points (4-13 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes during Thursday's 131-115 Game 3 win over the Nets.

Monroe drew the start in place of Joel Embiid (knee) and finished one point shy of a double-double while contributing across multiple categories. Monroe wasn't efficient offensively, missing several easy shots that he usually makes. Nevertheless, he was fairly effective as the spot starter at center and could be in line to draw another start in Saturday's Game 4 if the 76ers decide to play it safe and sit Embiid once again.