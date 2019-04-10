76ers' Greg Monroe: Leads charge from bench
Monroe scored a team-high 18 (6-8 FG, 6-6 FT) while adding five rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 122-99 loss to the Heat.
With the Sixers already locked into the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, the team rested Joel Embiid and J.J. Redick completely and capped the minutes for their other key starters, leaving plenty of touches for depth players like Monroe. The veteran big man might see a similar workload in Philly's regular-season finale, but don't expect him to make any kind of impact in the playoffs.
