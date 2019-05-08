76ers' Greg Monroe: Plays five minutes in Game 5 loss
Monroe managed two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in five minutes during Tuesday's 125-89 Game 5 loss to the Raptors.
Monroe had his three-game streak of double-digit minutes snapped in this one, as he was promptly subbed out after air-balling an open corner three in the second quarter. It is entirely possible that Monroe will continue to hold down the fort as Joel Embiid's primary backup at center. Still, 76ers coach Brett Brown might instead decide to roll with smaller lineups that can better match up with Toronto's backup big man (Serge Ibaka). As a result, it shouldn't catch anyone off guard if Brown turns to Mike Scott or Jonah Bolden rather than Monroe in Thursday's Game 6.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...