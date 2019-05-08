76ers' Greg Monroe: Plays five minutes in Game 5 loss

Monroe managed two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in five minutes during Tuesday's 125-89 Game 5 loss to the Raptors.

Monroe had his three-game streak of double-digit minutes snapped in this one, as he was promptly subbed out after air-balling an open corner three in the second quarter. It is entirely possible that Monroe will continue to hold down the fort as Joel Embiid's primary backup at center. Still, 76ers coach Brett Brown might instead decide to roll with smaller lineups that can better match up with Toronto's backup big man (Serge Ibaka). As a result, it shouldn't catch anyone off guard if Brown turns to Mike Scott or Jonah Bolden rather than Monroe in Thursday's Game 6.