76ers' Greg Monroe: Sprains ankle, available to return

Monroe suffered a sprained left ankle during Game 2 against the Raptors on Monday but is available to return, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Monroe limped to the locker room with the team trainer in the third quarter, but after further evaluation, it was decided that he could return if needed.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...