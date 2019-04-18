76ers' Greg Monroe: Will start Thursday

Monroe will start at center in Thursday's Game 3 against Brooklyn, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Monroe is starting while Joel Embiid (knee) is held out for the game. After sitting out Game 1 and playing just nine minutes in Game 2, Monroe is likely in for a significant minutes increase Thursday before returning to his bench role when Embiid is again able to play.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...