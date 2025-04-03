Yabusele (knee) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Bucks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Yabusele missed the last two games for the 76ers due to a knee issue but is available to take on Milwaukee on Thursday. The 28-year-old big man is averaging 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 49.9 percent from the floor and 38.3 percent from deep for Philadelphia.