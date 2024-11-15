Yabusele will come off the bench in Friday's game against the Magic.

Yabusele got the starting nod for the first time this season in Wednesday's loss to the Cavaliers, during which he supplied 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal across 31 minutes. While Andre Drummond is available for Friday's matchup, he is dealing with an illness, and Yabusele will likely play a significant role off the bench behind Joel Embiid.