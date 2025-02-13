Yabusele is part of the 76ers' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Yabusele will fill in for the resting Joel Embiid on Wednesday, marking the 28-year-old's 27 appearance in the first unit this season. As a starter, Yabusele has averaged 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 31.2 minutes.
More News
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Leads bench in loss•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Good to go Sunday•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Probable against Milwaukee•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Ruled out Friday•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Questionable against Pistons•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Efficient 19 points in win•