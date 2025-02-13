Yabusele is part of the 76ers' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Yabusele will fill in for the resting Joel Embiid on Wednesday, marking the 28-year-old's 27 appearance in the first unit this season. As a starter, Yabusele has averaged 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 31.2 minutes.