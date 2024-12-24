Yabusele ended with 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals over 32 minutes during Monday's 111-106 victory over the Spurs.

Yabusele started at center for the second half of Monday's game due to Andre Drummond leaving with a toe injury and Joel Embiid being ejected in the second quarter. Yabusele took advantage of the extended run as he reached double-digit scoring for the first time since Dec. 6 against the Magic. Yabusele could see additional playing time off the bench against the Celtics on Wednesday if Drummond isn't cleared to play.