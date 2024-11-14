Yabusele supplied 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 114-106 loss to Cleveland.

Yabusele moved into the starting lineup, filling for Joel Embiid who was given the night off as part of his injury management plan. With Andre Drummond also sidelined due to illness, it was Yabusele who served as the primary center option, playing at least 30 minutes for just the third time this season. Embiid will likely return for the next game but given the struggles of Drummond, there is a chance Yabusele moves ahead of him in the rotation at some point in the near future.