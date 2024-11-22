Yabusele will enter the starting lineup in Friday's game against the Nets, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

With Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined, Yabusele will pick up his second start of the year. In his last five appearances (one start), the 28-year-old forward has averaged 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 20.6 minutes per game.