Yabusele (knee) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game versus the Pacers.
Yabusele will return to action Friday after missing Philadelphia's previous contest due to right knee soreness. With Andre Drummond (toe) questionable, Yabusele could draw another start at center against Indiana if Drummond is ruled out.
