Yabusele (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

As expected, Yabusele has been upgraded from probable to available and will return to action after missing Friday's loss to Miami. Yabusele has started eight straight games, averaging 14.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.1 minutes during that stretch. However, he'll operate off the bench Sunday, as Justin Edwards sticks in the starting lineup.