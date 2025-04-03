Yabusele (knee) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Bucks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After missing the last two games with a right knee sprain, Yabusele will be back in action Thursday and is expected to start. The 28-year-old started in each of his previous 13 appearances, averaging 10.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 29.2 minutes per contest.