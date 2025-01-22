Now Playing

Yabusele (knee) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Nuggets, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Yabusele has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday after missing Philadelphia's previous two contests due to a knee injury. With Joel Embiid (knee) still out, Yabusele should reclaim the starting center job from Andre Drummond (toe).

