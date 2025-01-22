Yabusele (knee) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Nuggets, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Yabusele has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday after missing Philadelphia's previous two contests due to a knee injury. With Joel Embiid (knee) still out, Yabusele should reclaim the starting center job from Andre Drummond (toe).
More News
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Uncertain for Tuesday•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Won't play Sunday•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Iffy for Sunday•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Missing first game of season•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Questionable vs. Indiana•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Absent from practice•