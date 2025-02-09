Yabusele (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
As expected, Yabusele has been upgraded from probable to available and will return to action after missing Friday's loss to Miami. Yabusele has started eight straight games, averaging 14.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.1 minutes during that stretch.
More News
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Probable against Milwaukee•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Ruled out Friday•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Questionable against Pistons•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Efficient 19 points in win•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Racks up 21 points•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Hits for career-high 28 in loss•