Yabusele closed with 28 points (12-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and three steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 137-134 loss to Denver.

Making his fifth straight start while Caleb Martin (hip) remains in street clothes, Yasubele produced a career high in points as a secondary scoring option in the Sixers' offense behind Tyrese Maxey. Yasubele has seen his usage increase in the latter half of January and he's averaged 15.2 points, 6.7 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.3 steals over the last six games in 30.0 minutes a contest, but his volume should shrink once Joel Embiid (knee) or Paul George (finger) are able to get back onto the court.