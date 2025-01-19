Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Yabusele (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks.

Yabusele missed his first game of the season Saturday against the Pacers. However, it's possible the 76ers were exercising caution on the front end of a back-to-back set. If he's cleared to play, he could be heavily involved with Andre Drummond (toe) already ruled out.

More News