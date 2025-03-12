Yabusele is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors with right knee soreness.
Yabusele was a late addition to a growing injury report for the 76ers -- Andre Drummond (illness) and Kelly Oubre (ankle) are also questionable. If Yabusele is held out of this contest, players such as Justin Edwards and Ricky Council could step into larger roles for the 76ers.
