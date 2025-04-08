Yabusele is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards for personal reasons.

Yabusele's next chance to rejoin the 76ers arrives Friday against the Hawks, and his absence Wednesday should keep Adem Bona in a prominent role at center. Bona has averaged 12.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.3 steals in 28.0 minutes while shooting 69.5 percent from the field over his last 12 games, so he should be rostered in most fantasy leagues.