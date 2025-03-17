Yabusele is questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets with right knee soreness.
Yabusele could be held out for injury maintenance for the second leg of this back-to-back set. During Sunday's win over the Mavericks, Yabusele had 14 points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 29 minutes.
More News
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Starting against Pacers•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Good to go against Indiana•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Supplies 18 points in loss•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Promoted to starting lineup•