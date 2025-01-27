Yabusele (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Yabusele has some mild swelling but it's not expected to keep him out of the lineup. Both Joel Embiid (knee) and Andre Drummond (toe) will remain on the shelf, so Yabusele is likely to be heavily involved Tuesday.
