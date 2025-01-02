Yabusele is starting Wednesday's game against the Kings.
Yabusele will start in place of the resting Joel Embiid on Wednesday. In 10 games as a starter this season, Yabusele is averaging 10.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 28.7 minutes.
More News
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Extended run after Embiid ejection•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Not starting Monday•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Efficient 15 points Wednesday•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Pulls down 12 rebounds•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Scores season-high mark Wednesday•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Tallies double-double as starter•