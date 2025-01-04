Yabusele will start Saturday's game against the Nets.

The 76ers will tweak their rotation Saturday with Yabusele replacing Kyle Lowry in the first unit with Kelly Oubre (hand) on the shelf. In 11 starts this season, Yabusele holds averages of 9.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 three-pointers.