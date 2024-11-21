Yabusele contributed 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 19 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 loss to Memphis.
Yabusele's efficient shooting from behind the arc helped him lead Philadelphia's bench in scoring Wednesday. Despite not being much of an outside shooter early in his career, the 28-year-old forward is converting 41.8 percent of his 3.9 three-point attempts per contest this season.
