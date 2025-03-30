Yabusele (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Toronto, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Yabusele will be held out of the first leg of the 76ers' back-to-back set Sunday due to right knee soreness, but he could be available for Monday's game against the Knicks. Adem Bona will likely start at center and Alex Reese, Marcus Bagley and Phillip Wheeler are all candidates to see increased minutes off the bench in Yabusele's absence.