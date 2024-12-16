Yabusele won't start Monday's game against the Hornets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With Joel Embiid (face) out, the Sixers will start KJ Martin and Andre Drummond in the frontcourt, marking Yabusele's first appearance off the bench since Nov. 20. As a reserve this season (13 games), Yabusele has averaged 9.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals-plus-blocks in 20.3 minutes.