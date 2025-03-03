Yabusele is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Portland, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With both Kelly Oubre (illness) and Paul George (groin) out against the Trail Blazers, the 76ers have moved Yabusele into the starting lineup along with Justin Edwards. Across his last six games as a starter, Yabusele has averaged 13.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 28.5 minutes.