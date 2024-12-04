Yabusele finished with seven points (3-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 110-104 win over Charlotte.

Yabusele recorded a career-high 12 rebounds in the win, as he continues to fill in admirably for the shorthanded 76ers. Andre Drummond (ankle) will miss at least two more games and Joel Embiid (knee) just began his ramp-up process, so Yabusele could continue to provide streaming value for the foreseeable future.