Yabusele finished Saturday's 114-109 loss to the Timberwolves with 19 points (8-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals across 37 minutes.

Yabusele has been productive in the frontcourt for the Sixers, and if excluding the one-point dud he had against the Heat on March 29, Yabusele has now scored at least 19 points in four of his previous six starts. He's expected to showcase what he can bring to the table in the final days of the regular season, though his body of work throughout the campaign suggests he can be a valuable second-unit option for Philadelphia in 2025-26, assuming he'll stay with the team.