Yabusele (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons.

Although the 76ers are getting healthier, Yabusele's absence would be a significant loss Friday. The veteran big man has averaged 16.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.6 threes in 31.4 minutes while shooting 41.9 percent from beyond the arc across his last eight outings (seven starts). If Yabusele sits out Friday, Justin Edwards and Eric Gordon would likely soak up additional minutes in Philadelphia's rotation.