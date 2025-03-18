Yabusele (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Yabusele is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to right knee soreness. If the big man remains sidelined, Ricky Council and Oshae Brissett will likely continue to see an uptick in playing time.
