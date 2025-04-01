Now Playing

Yabusele (knee) has been listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

Yabusele is in danger of missing a second straight game for the 76ers while dealing with soreness in his right knee. If the 28-year-old big man cannot play in New York, Philadelphia will likely have to pivot to Adem Bona to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt.

