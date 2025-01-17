Yabusele (knee) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers.
Yabusele has been helping shoulder the load in the paint for the 76ers with Embiid (knee) and Drummond (toe) on the mend. Even though Drummond may return Saturday against Indiana, the French import might not be able to bolster the frontcourt against Myles Turner and company on the road.
More News
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Absent from practice•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Efficient outing in victory•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Matches season high with five treys•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Double-double against Phoenix•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Moves into starting five•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Returning to bench•