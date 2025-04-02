Yabusele (knee) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bucks.
Yabusele has missed the last two games for Philadelphia while dealing with knee soreness. However, there's a chance he plays Thursday against Milwaukee, which will give the 76ers a much-needed boost in the frontcourt.
More News
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Won't face New York on Tuesday•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Questionable Tuesday•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Available to play•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Not playing Sunday•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Iffy for Sunday•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Stuffs stat sheet Friday•