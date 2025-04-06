Yabusele (personal) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat.
Yabusele won't face Miami for personal reasons, and his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Wizards. Ricky Council and Marcus Bagley are candidates for a bump in minutes due to Yabusele being sidelined.
