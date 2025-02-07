Yabusele (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Detroit, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.
Yabusele will miss his first game in over two weeks due to right knee soreness. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Bucks. With the big man sidelined and Andre Drummond (toe) listed as questionable, Adem Bona could see an uptick in playing time behind Joel Embiid.
