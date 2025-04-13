Yabusele (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Yabusele's season ends due to a knee injury that will keep him out Sunday. Philadelphia will likely have to lean on Ricky Council and Adem Bona to shoulder the load in the frontcourt.
More News
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Uncertain to play Sunday•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Won't play vs. Atlanta•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Listed as out for personal reasons•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Ruled out for Monday•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Puts up 19 points•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Scores 22 points in return•