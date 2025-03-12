Yabusele (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After starting the last five games for the 76ers, Yabusele will miss Wednesday's game in Toronto. Philadelphia has dealt with several injury problems this season in the frontcourt, with Joel Embiid (knee) ruled out for the season and Andre Drumond (illness) in and out of the lineup. Due to these injuries piling up, Adem Bona could see an increased workload.