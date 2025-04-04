Yabusele notched 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 126-113 loss to the Bucks.

Yabusele returned to the lineup after a two-game absence due to a right knee sprain, and the Frenchman delivered another solid showing. The big man has taken advantage of the Sixers' woes to see more minutes than initially planned, but he's showing he belongs in the league. Yabusele is averaging 11.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in 15 appearances since the beginning of March.