Yabusele (knee) registered 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 144-109 loss to the Nuggets.

Yabusele returned from a two-game absence due to a knee injury and didn't waste time to make his presence felt off the bench. With Joel Embiid (knee) still sidelined and uncertain to be available for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, it wouldn't be surprising if Yabusele returns to the starting unit in place of Andre Drummond. It's worth noting Yabusele has alternated between the starting lineup and the bench of late, but he's found a way to score in double digits in five of his 10 appearances in January.