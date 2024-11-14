Yabusele is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
The 76ers will be without Joel Embiid (knee) and Andre Drummond (illness), so Yabusele will get the nod at center, making his first start of the season. The big man has been playing well of late and has scored in double digits in three of his last five outings.
More News
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Best outing of season off bench•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Big numbers off bench•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Serviceable effort in loss•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Double-double off bench Monday•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Back to bench•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Struggles in starting role•