Yabusele amassed 18 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 126-119 victory over the Warriors.
The Sixers are going with a starting frontcourt of Andre Drummond, Paul George and Kelly Oubre for now with Joel Embiid (knee) shut down for the rest of the season, but Yabusele saw a significant workload on the second unit in his return from a one-game absence due to an eye abrasion. The 29-year-old big tied his season high with five made three-pointers, while the five assists represented his best performance in that category since Jan. 15.
